City of Tyler talks fun festivities planned for new year

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Debbie Isham with the city of Tyler came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about fun festivities planned for the new year.

For more information watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51