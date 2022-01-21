City of Tyler talks special events happening in the area

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Kandice West, Recreation Manager for the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to discuss several new developments happening within the community.

West first wanted to give a reminder about the city’s annual Arbor Day, which is a tree-planting event that is taking place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. at Bergfeld and at 3 p.m. at T.R. Griffith.

She also mentioned that the Glass Recreation Center is now offering a limited-time membership sale, dropping the price from $30 to $25. The sale ends Jan. 31.

West concluded by assuring that the Bergfeld tennis courts have been completed, but are not ready for use due to striping being delayed, which in turn has been delayed by the recent weather.

For more information, please visit their website.