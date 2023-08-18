TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lavera Johnson with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about upcoming events happening at the Tyler Senior Center.

Johnson highlighted that they will be hosting an open house on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for potential new members “55 or better” with regularly scheduled programming and vendors at the event.

The open house will take place at the senior center at 1915 Garden Valley Road, and Johnson said the center is open to all seniors who want to participate. Membership is free.

