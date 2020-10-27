City of Tyler: Upcoming Fall Events

The Glass Recreation Center is having the Fall Family Fun Trail on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will have vendors, a fall photo opportunity, meet and greet with Shorty the squirrel, and candy. Kids and families are encouraged to dress up. Pre-registration is required to attend, interested people can register at bit.ly/FallFamilyFunTrail or in person at the Glass Recreation Center.

the Library is having their Dressed to Read event starting today until Friday, Oct. 30. All children from babies to Grade 12 who visit the Library in costume will get to pick out a free book to keep. They also have multiple arts and crafts kits to give away for different ages.

For more information please go to: http://www.cityoftyler.org