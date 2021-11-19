City of Tyler will host fun events for the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Laura Wilkerson with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about the fun events that are planned for the holiday season.

The first event for the holiday season is the annual Christmas parade held by the Tyler Rotary Club on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Immediately following the parade will be the lighting of the 20 foot Christmas tree downtown.

On Dec. 17 at 6 p.m., the city will host a movie in the garden showing The Grinch at the Tyler Rose Garden.

For more information on holiday events, click here.