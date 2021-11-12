City to host annual Tyler Recycles Day

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lisa Wells, Tourism Facilities Supervisor, with the City of Tyler came by East Texas Live to give some information on Tyler Recycles Day.

Tyler Recycles Day is Saturday, Nov. 13 8 a.m. until noon. Wells suggests that people recycle unwanted household items, batteries and shred documents.

Wells mentioned a few other events that the city is hosting, like events at the Goodman Museum, holiday tea, classes at the Glass Recreation Center and more.

For more events and information about Tyler Recycles Day, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51