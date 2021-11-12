City to host annual Tyler Recycles Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lisa Wells, Tourism Facilities Supervisor, with the City of Tyler came by East Texas Live to give some information on Tyler Recycles Day.
Tyler Recycles Day is Saturday, Nov. 13 8 a.m. until noon. Wells suggests that people recycle unwanted household items, batteries and shred documents.
Wells mentioned a few other events that the city is hosting, like events at the Goodman Museum, holiday tea, classes at the Glass Recreation Center and more.
For more events and information about Tyler Recycles Day, click here.
