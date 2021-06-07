Clothes Mentor offers summer fashion, closet organization tips

Summer is here and you may bee looking to get that perfect new outfit to go out on the town in, or a new handbag maybe?

Clothes Mentor in Tyler joined us to share some summer fashion tips, plus help us get a little more organized.

If you’re looking to visit their store, they’re located at 7207 Crosswater Ave, in Tyler, which is right of Old Jacksonville Highway, near Fresh by Brookshires.

They are also a resale shop so if you’re looking to clean out your closet and make a few extra bucks, check them out!

You can visit their website here.