Clothes Mentor Tyler shares some fall fashion tips

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:
September 19 2021 12:00 am

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kathy Bosley, the owner of Clothes Mentor, stopped by East Texas Live to give some fall fashion tips.

Clothes Mentor Tyler is a women’s upscale resale clothing store. Watch the video above to hear Kathy’s tips on fall fashion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51