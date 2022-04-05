TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Patti Brady with Community Healthcore stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to discuss East Texas Giving Day and the organization’s services and programs.

Community Healthcore is a non-profit based out of Gregg County that provides programs and services for the mentally disaffected, such as those diagnosed with mental illness, substance abuse disorders and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their foundation also provides grants to the organization to assist with the growth and needs of the programs.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits and this year’s date is April 26. To donate or find out more, click here.