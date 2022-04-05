TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Anna Kay Johnson, Executive Director of Community RX Help, stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about what her organization does, as well as East Texas Giving Day.

Community RX Help is a non-profit that assists people, who have no prescription insurance, get the medications they need from the patient assistance programs offered by the pharmaceutical companies at no cost.

They serve individuals who live in, or have a doctor in, one of four counties:

Nacogdoches

Angelina

San Augustine

Shelby

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits and this year’s date is April 26. If you would like to donate to Community RX Help, click here.