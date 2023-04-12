NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Community RX Help is participating in East Texas Giving Day once again this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

The mission of Community RX Help is to provide assistance to low-to-moderate income persons in obtaining prescription medications needed to maintain optimal health.

They do this by:

Raising awareness of the difficulty in obtaining medications due to the high cost,

Educating the community on patient assistance programs and how to access their programs

Acting as the liaison between doctors, patients and the pharmaceutical companies, streamlining the process for all concerned.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.