TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Andrea Wilson with PATH stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about the PATH Week Celebration.

Every September, Wilson said they celebrate PATH and honor guests. This year they are honoring Wayne and Kathy Babin who are the 2023 Gertrude Windsor Award honorees. This year’s speaker at the PATH Week Celebration Dinner is Dr. Elvis Francois.

For more information, click here.