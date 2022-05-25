*This post is sponsored*

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Meghan Reily, the Business Development Manager with Cooperative Teachers Credit Union (CTCU) came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about special events held for account holders.

During the summer, CTCU holds a reality fair where they teach budgeting and financing to seniors who graduated. At the reality fair, they give budget spreadsheets and they go around from station to station figuring out how they want to spend their money.

Graduates must provide proof of graduation such as a picture on graduation day, a diploma, a college acceptance letter, etc. They must also open a checking account on or before July 31, 2022. They may not be combined with any other offer. CTCU said they will match up to $100 of their initial deposit into your checking account. To receive the additional $50 bonus, graduates must sign up for a direct deposit of $100 or more within 30 days of opening their checking account.

For more information, watch the video above and visit coopteachers.com.