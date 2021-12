JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Cornerstone Baptist Church of Jacksonville will be holding its annual live Bethlehem event on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 7 and 8.

The church has built a miniature replica of the town of Bethlehem that people can walk through and interact with. The event is free and open to the public and will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Cornerstone Baptist Church Facebook page.