*Editor’s note: The line at the bottom of the screen reads Buckner. That is incorrect, the organization is correct in the information below.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Crisis Center of Anderson & Cherokee Counties is participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to is to educate, encourage, and empower victims and survivors of family violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.