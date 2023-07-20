TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Crossroads Family Care will be hosting a Back-to-School Bash on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for National Health Center Week.

According to Crossroads Family Care, the Back-to-School bash will be a day to celebrate the community by providing free backpacks, school supplies, community resources with the collaboration of other vendors to help with the effort. The event will be at their Henderson Clinic location on 1115 US-259 South in Henderson.

Rolando Reyes, Director of Healthcare Programs & Community Education and Outreach, said that national health center week is an annual celebration honoring health centers in the US, supporting their missions and helping communities that normally go underserved.

To celebrate National Health Center Week the clinic is holding events all week starting Aug. 7. Monday, they will be doing a Facebook Online Drawing Contest. Tuesday is their back-to-school bash, and Wednesday they are hosting ‘SMILE Back-to-School’ with free oral screenings and sealants. Thursday the clinic is partnered with the AXIA Center for free pregnancy tests, pregnancy ultrasounds and Medicaid enrollment. Finally, Friday they are doing an Employee Wellness Day to celebrate their employees.

Crossroads Family Care serves the needs of the underinsured residents of East Texas. Crossroads Family Care currently offers primary care, dental and behavioral health services and counseling and medication management.

The clinics mission is to provide vital health services to the community regardless of age, health status, insurance or inability to pay.

If you have any questions or you would like to get more information on how you can donate to the cause, you can contact Arianna Martinez, a community health worker via e-mail at amartinez@crossroadsfamilycare.com or call her at at 903-574-7807.