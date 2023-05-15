*NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. William Roberson, Chief Medical Officer for Crossroads Family Care, stopped by East Texas Live to talk about reliable, affordable wellness options.

Crossroads Family Care has clinics in Palestine, Henderson and Mount Enterprise and offers healthcare, primary care, dental services and behavioral health services.

“It’s a lot of great people who work very hard, not only in administration, but the caregivers who are dedicated to bringing resources to people in East Texas who may not have insurance, or even income,” Roberson said.

