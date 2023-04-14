NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cooperative Teachers Credit Union is sponsoring UT Tyler’s “Your Standout Brand K-12 Initiative” led by Gail Johnson.

Johnson is an Adjunct Lecturer at UT Tyler who leads the program, which is designed to help young people with skills related to job interviews and networking. She visited East Texas Live along with Elijah Bergin, a senior at Winona High School who is part of the initiative.

Bergin said that Gail and the program helped him navigate professional interviews. The next mock team interview is Friday, April 21. For more information, visit their website.