NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cody Jones with the Cooperative Teachers Credit Union stopped by East Texas Live to talk about what steps homeowners can take to mitigate price hikes and alleviate monthly budget pain.

He spoke about the Home Equity Loan, which can be used for home improvements and debt consolidation. To learn more, watch the video above, go to coopteachers.com or call 903-561-2603.