Cumberland Academy discusses the National Merit Scholarship Program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – George Pabst and Dustin Miller from Cumberland Academy in Tyler stopped by East Texas Live to discuss the National Merit Scholarship program.

The program was started by the National Merit Scholarship corporation, a nonprofit organization that facilitates and encourages students in their pursuit of academic excellence.

Students take the National Merit Scholarship qualitfying test also known as the PSAT to become eligible.

The finalists will be announced via press releases in the spring. There will be three types of scholarships awarded, one that is sponsored by the National Merit Scholarship program, corporate scholarships sponsored by businesses and college scholarships sponsored colleges that may even include full rides.

There will be about 7,500 winners who are each awarded one type of scholarship.

KFXK Fox 51