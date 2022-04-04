TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jason and Jessica Prewitt came to East Texas Live Monday to talk about the Daniel Springs Baptist Camp.

Daniel Springs Camp is a ministry of the Baptist Missionary Association of America that is made up of about 1,100 churches all over the United States, with the majority of those in the south.

Prewitt explained that they have three major projects they’re focusing on:

Pool and lake renovations

Three generators as backups when electricity goes out

Summer missionary staff

They’ll be participating in East Texas Giving Day for the first time For more information or to donate, visit their donation page.