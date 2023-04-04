SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Discovery Science Place in Tyler is one of the more than 300 non-profit organizations participating in East Texas Giving Day.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be April 25.

The Discovery Science Place is a children’s science museum founded in 1993 by community volunteers that provides an affordable, fun and educational place for families to experience hands-on learning.

To help them reach their $10,000 goal, you can find their specific donation page here.