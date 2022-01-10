DivaDance expands its doors to Longview

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rachel Luttrell, with DivaDance came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about a fun new way to exercise.

The company gives guests a sweaty, stress-free dance experience.

DivaDance is a company based in Austin and has franchises in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston as well as other major states around the nation including New York, Washington, and Florida.

As of recent, they will be expanding to the Longview area.

DivaDance ETX holds regular classes several days a week where clients can learn routines to today’s most popular pop and hip-hop songs.

Clients don’t need any dance experience to join. DivaDance caters to all dance and fitness levels.

DivaDance ETX will also offer private parties, which are great for birthdays, bachelorette parties, or team-building events.

Preview Classes in Longview began on Jan. 6 and will continue to have a full schedule from then on. Founding memberships are now available, and the public can sign up for preview classes on the website: http://divadanceETX.pike13.com.

