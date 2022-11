TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Suman Sinha, chief of pulmonary medicine at CHRISTUS Trinity Pulmonary Medicine and Dr. James Caccitolo, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the importance of lung screenings and steps people can take to prevent lung cancer and more.

For more information, click here.