TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Walter Bryant, treasurer of the local union of letter carriers, stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about their upcoming food drive.

To contribute to the National Association of Letter Carrier’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, simply leave non-perishable food items by your mailbox. These donations of canned goods and boxed goods alike will be picked up by your letter carrier and will go to the East Texas Food Bank.

“Anything you have in your pantry, we’ll take,” Bryant said.

The drive is happening Saturday, May 13. Bryant said that they will still accept some donations before and after that deadline, if needed.

For more information, you can visit USPS’s website.