Donate to the Mineola League of the Arts on East Texas Giving Day

The Mineola League of the Arts is dedicated to promoting the arts in East Texas and they could use your help to do that this year on East Texas Giving Day.

They operate through groups called guilds to promote specific forms of art such as:

  • Fiber Guild
  • Line Dance Guild
  • Painters Guild
  • Quilt Guild
  • Three Dimensional Art Guild

They offer classes and workshops throughout the year for all the guilds to further the artistic abilities and teach new forms of art to anyone that wants to learn.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include:

  • Anderson
  • Angelina
  • Bowie
  • Camp
  • Cass
  • Cherokee
  • Delta
  • Franklin
  • Freestone
  • Gregg
  • Harrison
  • Henderson
  • Hopkins
  • Houston
  • Lamar
  • Leon
  • Marion
  • Morris
  • Nacogdoches
  • Panola
  • Rains
  • Red River
  • Rusk
  • Sabine
  • San Augustine
  • Shelby
  • Smith
  • Titus
  • Trinity
  • Upshur
  • Van Zandt
  • Wood

