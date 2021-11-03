Downtown Gladewater to host Christmas-themed open house

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Marsha Valdetero and Lois Reed from the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce stopped by East Texas Live to talk about their upcoming open house event.

The open house will be held in the historic antique district on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 5-8 p.m. Shops and restaurants will be open late, hot chocolate will be served and kids can write and mail their letters to Santa. Kids will also get the chance to see a Texas-style Santa Clause and him about their Christmas list.

In addition to the restaurants and shops staying open late, there will also be several food trucks at the event.

There will also be the annual lighting of the city’s 24-foot tall Christmas tree, which will take place at 6 p.m.

