TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Downtown Tyler is becoming a destination spot, especially with upcoming events and activities for the community.

Main Street Director Amber Varona stopped by East Texas Live to talk about the Tyler Arts Festival, happening on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They encourage artists in the community and the public to come have a good time.

“This is actually our second year doing this, and we are thrilled,” Varona said. “Last year we only had 40 vendors, this year we’re already up to 85. We still have a whole week left for vendors to apply.”

Artists and vendors can apply online at downtowntyler.org.

Lindsey Froneberger, Downtown Specialist for City of Tyler Main Street Program, talked about Hit the Bricks and their upcoming Rose City Farmer’s Market.

“Hit the Bricks is a way to promote events and things happening every second Saturday in Downtown Tyler,” she said. “We promote the things that our downtown businesses are doing and also any events that are happening. The second Saturday of this month is this upcoming Saturday, so we have the Goodman-LeGrand Museum open and also we have the Rose City Farmer’s Market as well, that is happening on the forward part of the porch at East Texas Brewing.”

For more information, watch the video above and visit their website.