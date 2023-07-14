TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Debbie Isham with Tyler Parks and Recreation stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about upcoming events in July around the Rose City.

Movies in the Park is coming up on Friday night with “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at 8:30 p.m. at Bergfeld Park for free. On Saturday, they will show “The Wedding Planner” at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Glass Recreation Center will host a class on Dutch Oven Cooking from 9-11 a.m. On July 22, there will be Backpacking and Hiking at Tyler State Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Then on July 29, there will be an Orienteering class at the Glass Recreation Center from 9-11 a.m.

For more information or to see a calendar or upcoming events, watch the video above and visit their website.