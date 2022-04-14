*This post is sponsored*

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Neal McCoy, the founder of the East Texas Angel Network, and Miki Dougherty, the executive director of the East Texas Angel Network, came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about helping children with serious conditions.

East Texas Angel Network helps children with terminal or life-threatening diseases.

“We are resolved, through fundraising activities, to provide financial assistance for living expenses and related costs to the children of East Texas and their families, in order to enhance the quality of life for children facing the challenge of disease,” the organization said on their website.

For more information about the East Texas Angel Network, watch the video above and click here.