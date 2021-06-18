East Texas author shares wisdom in her books she writes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cathy Krafve, the author and host of Fireside Talk Radio shared some communication skills and wisdom that has written in her books.

Krafve has written two books, The Well: The Art of Drawing Out Authentic Conversations and Marriage Conversations: From Coexisting to Cherished.

“[For] Marriage conversations with my children, I wanted them to have great marriages so I put down a whole bunch of ideas,” Krafve said. “In fact if you try some of these ideas this week, next week your marriage will be better I guarantee it.”

For The Well: The Art of Drawing Out Authentic Conversations, Krafve said that she was inspired to write it after having a difficult conversation.

“I wrote because of an experience we’ve all had where I was standing in trying to talk to this community leader one day and I looked up at him and thought he is not listening to me,” Kravfe said. “And instead I went home and I plopped open my bible and I started looking for ways that Jesus communicated and you know Jesus was the best communicator probably in the history of the world so I found 40 different ways that he communicated.”

The book The Well: The Art of Drawing Out Authentic Conversations was based off the woman at the well from the bible.

“There’s so many great chapters, but I have two favorites off the top of my head one is how to turn an argument back into a conversation, I wrote a whole chapter on that and if you apply those principles you will have less arguments in your home, your church and your community and you will be more influential,” Kravfe said.

To find out more about Cathy Krafve her website is: cathykrafve.com.