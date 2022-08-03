NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Joyce Crawford visited KETK studios to tell us about the East Texas Bridal Expo being held Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center.

The East Texas Wedding Extravaganza is over 12 years old and has a great following and reputation in East Texas for supporting wedding vendors in the East Texas area. Nearly 60 vendors devoted to helping the bride to be to make wedding dreams come true. Prizes valued over $30,000 are awarded throughout the day during the expo and from stage during and after the Bridal Fashion Show.

For more information you can visit East Texas Wedding Extravaganza website or email Joyce at joycecrawford79@gmail.com.