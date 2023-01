TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Joyce Crawford stopped by East Texas Live to discuss the upcoming East Texas Bridal Expo. The expo hosts nearly sixty businesses from across the bridal industry at the Tyler Rose Garden Center.

This years expo will be held at the Tyler Rose Garden Center from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4th, 2023. According to the expo, over 200 brides turn out every year for insperation,infromation and prizes.

For more information visit East Texas Bridal Expo online.