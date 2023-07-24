TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Bridal Expo will be held at the WT Brookshire Conference Center on July 29 from 1p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Joyce Crawford, the owner of the Expo, the East Texas Wedding Extravaganza promotes an expo dedicated to wedding exhibitors in East Texas and engaged couples. The expo showcases a wide variety of over 90 wedding vendors all under one roof for one afternoon for the engaged couple to meet and book for their special day.

The organization has been doing this expo in Tyler for over 10 years. They were one of the last events held at Harvey Hall and now one of the first events to be held at the WT Brookshire Conference Center.

The owner of the expo says she hopes to help brides to gain information and get inspired by local talent in order to make engagement season memorable.

According to Crawford, “they gather information from the bride about what products or services she may need for the wedding event and pass that information on to the exhibitor that has a booth or table at the expo.”

Also at the event, there will be a Bridal Fashion Show followed by a grand prize presentation where prizes valued over $1,000 will be awarded. The total value of the prizes to be awarded is over $50,000.

For a list of vendors and more information, you can visit the East Texas Bridal Expo website here.