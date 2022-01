TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kyle Penney, the president of East Texas Communities Foundation, came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about scholarships opportunities for students in need.

Penney said that there are about 90 scholarships available that donors have set up. Some of the scholarships also give several awards each year.

Graduating seniors and college students can apply at ETCF.org.

For more information, watch the video above.