TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kyle Penny with East Texas Communities Foundation joined East Texas Live to share how the foundation makes it easy for East Texas students to apply and earn scholarships.

East Texas Communities Foundation is an organization that manages charitable funds for individuals and non profit organizations but primarily to help donors set up scholarship funds for the students of East Texas.

According to Penny, the foundation already has around 100 scholarships currently available. The way these scholarships come about are donors come in saying they’d like to set up a fund for a certain student or a certain career field and then the foundation will create the scholarship where a wide variety of applicants in the East Texas region can apply.

For more information visit the East Texas Communities Foundation website.