TYLER, Texas (KETK) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the East Texas Crisis Center stopped by East Texas Live to discuss it.

Cheyenne Jones, programs coordinator, and Azalia Perez, sexual assault counselor also discussed the events they are holding throughout the month.

If you or someone you know are looking for resources, you can contact some of the following:

National Sexual Assault Hotline: National hotline, operated by RAINN, that serves people affected by sexual violence. It automatically routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center here. Hotline: 800.656.HOPE

National Sexual Violence Resource Center: This site offers a wide variety of information relating to sexual violence including a large legal resource library.

The National Center for Victims of Crime: The mission of the National Center for Victims of Crime is to forge a national commitment to help victims of crime rebuild their lives. They are dedicated to serving individuals, families, and communities harmed by crime.

