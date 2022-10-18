TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from the East Texas Crisis Center stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about what they have going on for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Ana Barnson, Director of Client Services, and Jeremy Flowers, Director of Marketing & Public Relations, talked about how the East Texas Crisis Center provides free services in five counties (Smith, Van Zandt, Rains, Wood and Henderson) to people and families that have experienced domestic violence.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit The East Texas Crisis Center’s website.