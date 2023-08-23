TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Crisis Center is hosting Family Fun Day at Bergfeld Park this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We wanted to bring [together] local organizations in the East Texas community that work with youth to raise awareness about services provided to [them],” said Jeremy Flowers, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the East Texas Crisis Center.

There will be food trucks, games, vendors and booths giving out information and resources. The event is mainly catered towards K-12 aged children, but people of all ages are welcome.

According to the East Texas Crisis Center, the organization provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault throughout five counties in East Texas. They provide crisis intervention, counseling and advocacy for youth who have experienced or witnessed violence. The group also focuses on education about healthy relationships, boundaries, and consent in order to raise awareness of and reduce teen dating violence.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page or website.