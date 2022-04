TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Kim Eylar-Sanchez, Director of Angel Layettes, stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to discuss her organization’s mission and their goal for East Texas Giving Day.

Angel Layettes is a non-profit that “brings comfort to grieving families over the loss of an infant from death shortly after birth by providing, without charge, custom designed burial layettes and keepsakes.

To learn more, watch the video above or visit their website. If you would like to donate, click here.