TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Mattie Colan, Executive Director for Asbury House, stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to discuss her organization, as well as East Texas Giving Day.

Asbury House is a Pre-K Christian education center that provides affordable, high-quality education for disadvantaged families and has an income-based tuition system.

To learn more, visit their website. If you would like to donate foe East Texas Giving Day, click here.