ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) East Texas Giving Day is Tuesday April 26 and almost 300 local organizations need your help. It is an 18-hour online event hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits.

Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties is hoping to raise enough money to purchase a trailer to make community outreaches easier. They also plan to use any funds raised to purchase totes to store items such as: clothes, blankets, hats, gloves, and hygiene products.

If you would like to donate to them, you can find their donation page here.