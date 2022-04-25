TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Travis Gladhill, Executive Director for CampV, stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to discuss his organization’s mission, as well as their goal for East Texas Giving Day.

CampV, which stands for Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, is a non-profit based out of Tyler that aims to “integrate military and civilian resources through one central location, providing efficient and effective support and fellowship for veterans, active duty, reserves, guards and their families.”

