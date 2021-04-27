East Texas Giving Day: Donate to The Coalition in Angelina County

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) The Coalition, located in Angelina County is just one of more than 250 organizations participating in East Texas Giving Day in 2021.

Their mission is to eliminate the use of harmful substances by influencing public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors to foster healthy, life-long choices in East Texas.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include: