CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) East Texas Giving Day is Tuesday April 26 and almost 300 local organizations need your help. It is an 18-hour online event hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits.

Elijah’s Retreat in Cherokee County is a retreat for families that deal with autism. One cabin at their retreat costs $190 a night, but that cost has recently increased. Any donations they receive from East Texas Giving Day will go toward these costs.

The organization strives to keep the cost at $55 a night for families. They are hoping to be able to keep that cost the same for more than 300 families for their 2022 retreat.

If you are looking to donate to Elijah’s Retreat, you can find their donation page here.