TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nick Peacock with the H.O.P.E. foundation stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to discuss his organization’s mission and East Texas Giving Day.

H.O.P.E. stands for “Helping Others Pursue Enrichment” and their goal is to assist the disadvantaged across East Texas by helping them to get services that they wouldn’t otherwise have access to, such as dental and medical.

