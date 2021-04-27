East Texas Giving Day: Help history stay alive by donating to Historic Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The preservation of history ensures that everyone that comes in the future will have the ability to experience it. That is what a Smith County non-profit, Historic Tyler, is aiming to do, and they need your help to make it happen.

Historic Tyler aims to promote the preservation and protection of Tyler’s historic structures and sites through advocacy, education, involvement, and public and private investment.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include: