TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Charlotte and Hugh Roberts, Founders of In His Hands Children’s Home, stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to talk about their mission and their goals for East Texas Giving Day.

In His Hands Children’s Home is a non-profit based out of Trinidad that seeks to provide a safe environment for children to live, be encouraged, heal, grow, learn life skills and to “share the love of Jesus.”

To learn more, watch the video above or visit their website. If you would like to donate, click here.