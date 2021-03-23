TYLER, Texas (KETK) It’s that time of the year again. East Texas Giving Day is just a little over a month away.
East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.
Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.
To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.
The 32 counties served by ETCF include:
- Anderson
- Angelina
- Bowie
- Camp
- Cass
- Cherokee
- Delta
- Franklin
- Freestone
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Hopkins
- Houston
- Lamar
- Leon
- Marion
- Morris
- Nacogdoches
- Panola
- Rains
- Red River
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
- Smith
- Titus
- Trinity
- Upshur
- Van Zandt
- Wood
- East Texas Giving Day is just a little over a month away
- Tuesday Midday Forecast: Sunny & Warm Afternoon
- TJC: Salute to Seniors 2021
- Federal officials release images from inside migrant processing facilities in Texas
- 2 spring breakers drugged, raped, robbed woman found dead at Florida hotel, police say