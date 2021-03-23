TYLER, Texas (KETK) It’s that time of the year again. East Texas Giving Day is just a little over a month away.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include: