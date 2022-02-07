TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Kyle Penney, president of the East Texas Communities Foundation, stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to discuss East Texas Giving Day, which will take place in a little over two months.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits and this year’s date is April 26. Last year, more than $2.7 million was raised for non-profits across East Texas.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area. The 32 counties served by ETCF include:

Anderson

Angelina

Bowie

Camp

Cass

Cherokee

Delta

Franklin

Freestone

Gregg

Harrison

Henderson

Hopkins

Houston

Lamar

Leon

Marion

Morris

Nacogdoches

Panola

Rains

Red River

Rusk

Sabine

San Augustine

Shelby

Smith

Titus

Trinity

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

For more information, visit the Communities Foundation website.