TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Kyle Penney, president of the East Texas Communities Foundation, stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to discuss East Texas Giving Day, which will take place in a little over two months.
East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits and this year’s date is April 26. Last year, more than $2.7 million was raised for non-profits across East Texas.
To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area. The 32 counties served by ETCF include:
- Anderson
- Angelina
- Bowie
- Camp
- Cass
- Cherokee
- Delta
- Franklin
- Freestone
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Hopkins
- Houston
- Lamar
- Leon
- Marion
- Morris
- Nacogdoches
- Panola
- Rains
- Red River
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
- Smith
- Titus
- Trinity
- Upshur
- Van Zandt
- Wood
For more information, visit the Communities Foundation website.
