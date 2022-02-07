TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Kyle Penney, president of the East Texas Communities Foundation, stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to discuss East Texas Giving Day, which will take place in a little over two months.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits and this year’s date is April 26. Last year, more than $2.7 million was raised for non-profits across East Texas.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area. The 32 counties served by ETCF include:

  • Anderson
  • Angelina
  • Bowie
  • Camp
  • Cass
  • Cherokee
  • Delta
  • Franklin
  • Freestone
  • Gregg
  • Harrison
  • Henderson
  • Hopkins
  • Houston
  • Lamar
  • Leon
  • Marion
  • Morris
  • Nacogdoches
  • Panola
  • Rains
  • Red River
  • Rusk
  • Sabine
  • San Augustine
  • Shelby
  • Smith
  • Titus
  • Trinity
  • Upshur
  • Van Zandt
  • Wood

For more information, visit the Communities Foundation website.